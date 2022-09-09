Release of iPhone 14 sparks frenzy on internet with “memes”

When Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the release of the iPhone 14 series, it started a memfest on Twitter.

Even Steve Jobs’ daughter joined in the fun.

Given the exorbitant price tag, it’s no surprise that some are resorting to humour instead.

Advertisement

When Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the release of the iPhone 14 series, it started a memfest on Twitter.

The latest iPhone series was unveiled at Apple’s ‘Far Out’ presentation on September 7. As the news spread, netizens resorted to a hilarious meme fest to mock the fact that it looks exactly like the iPhone 13.

Advertisement

It’s hilarious because it’s true.

Advertisement **apple announces iphone 14**

-my iphone 13 pro max immediately: #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/QS43dQ0Nde — gaymer (@nabetsese) September 7, 2022

Even Steve Jobs’ daughter joined in the fun.

Many Twitter users concur with her.

Advertisement

iphone 13 vs iphone 14 pic.twitter.com/DG3C88UiR7 — the booty hypnotic martín from spain (@minlooper) September 8, 2022

Apple users upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14#AppleEventpic.twitter.com/2nMhalvWUK Advertisement — DME 🇳🇦 (@dme_363) September 7, 2022

Those interested can now purchase the iPhone 14, as well as the phone’s ‘Plus, Pro, and Pro Max’ variants. Given the exorbitant price tag, it’s no surprise that some are resorting to humour to cope.

Me going to the apple store to get the new iphone 14 after selling my left kidney pic.twitter.com/4wLS4m4vcv — riz (@riza_________) September 8, 2022

Advertisement

Also Read Pakistan vs Afghanistan sparks frenzy on internet with “memes” Naseem Shah, a young player, led Pakistan to a thrilling Asia Cup...