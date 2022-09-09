Advertisement
Release of iPhone 14 sparks frenzy on internet with "memes"

Release of iPhone 14 sparks frenzy on internet with "memes"

  • When Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the release of the iPhone 14 series, it started a memfest on Twitter.
  • Even Steve Jobs’ daughter joined in the fun.
  • Given the exorbitant price tag, it’s no surprise that some are resorting to humour instead.
When Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the release of the iPhone 14 series, it started a memfest on Twitter.

The latest iPhone series was unveiled at Apple’s ‘Far Out’ presentation on September 7. As the news spread, netizens resorted to a hilarious meme fest to mock the fact that it looks exactly like the iPhone 13.

It’s hilarious because it’s true.

Even Steve Jobs’ daughter joined in the fun.

Many Twitter users concur with her.

Those interested can now purchase the iPhone 14, as well as the phone’s ‘Plus, Pro, and Pro Max’ variants. Given the exorbitant price tag, it’s no surprise that some are resorting to humour to cope.

