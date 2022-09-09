Release of iPhone 14 sparks frenzy on internet with “memes”

Pakistan vs Afghanistan sparks frenzy on internet with “memes”
When Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the release of the iPhone 14 series, it started a memfest on Twitter.
The latest iPhone series was unveiled at Apple’s ‘Far Out’ presentation on September 7. As the news spread, netizens resorted to a hilarious meme fest to mock the fact that it looks exactly like the iPhone 13.
NEW VIDEO -iPhone 14/Pro Impressions: Welcome to Dynamic Island!https://t.co/JfjDna6f4l pic.twitter.com/VmVt0oKy7M
— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 8, 2022
iPhone 14 series announced today.
Youtubers tomorrow:#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Q0hpuRFkcK
— Tahir (@AliveToBeDead) September 7, 2022
It’s hilarious because it’s true.
**apple announces iphone 14**
-my iphone 13 pro max immediately: #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/QS43dQ0Nde
— gaymer (@nabetsese) September 7, 2022
Even Steve Jobs’ daughter joined in the fun.
Many Twitter users concur with her.
iphone 13 vs iphone 14 pic.twitter.com/DG3C88UiR7
— the booty hypnotic martín from spain (@minlooper) September 8, 2022
Apple users upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14#AppleEventpic.twitter.com/2nMhalvWUK
— DME 🇳🇦 (@dme_363) September 7, 2022
Those interested can now purchase the iPhone 14, as well as the phone’s ‘Plus, Pro, and Pro Max’ variants. Given the exorbitant price tag, it’s no surprise that some are resorting to humour to cope.
Me going to the apple store to get the new iphone 14 after selling my left kidney pic.twitter.com/4wLS4m4vcv
— riz (@riza_________) September 8, 2022
