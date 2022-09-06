Advertisement
Ricky Pond and his daughter dance to Kala Chashma

  • The Punjabi song Kala Chashma has the entire world enthralled right now.
  • American dancing dad Ricky Pond posted a video on Instagram of him and his daughter dancing to it.
  • The father and daughter combo showcased their exceptional dance abilities in the now-viral video.
The Punjabi song Kala Chashma has the entire world enthralled right now if there is one music that can claim that. The song has caught the attention of Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato in addition to Bollywood celebs. We bet you’ll find countless videos on your Instagram feed where individuals of various nationalities can be seen dancing to this song performed by Amar Arshi.

Now, American dancing dad Ricky Pond posted a video to Instagram in which he and his daughter Audrey can be seen dancing to this hit song.

The father and daughter combo showcased their exceptional dance abilities in the now-viral video. 4.4 lakh people have viewed it. Their steps are wonderfully timed, and the enthusiasm is fantastic.

Read the caption of the post, “I forgot how much of a pain she is to dance with but we have so much fun. Love ya sis I think we brushed her knees.”

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ricky Pond (@ricky.pond)

The dance video is a huge hit on the internet. Words like “superb,” “awesome,” and “amazing” are frequently used in the comments area.

View a few of the comments below:

