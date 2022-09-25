Sachin Tendulkar posted two Instagram photos of his daughter that went viral

Daughters’ Day is celebrated on different days all over the world.

Daughters’ Day is celebrated on different days all over the world. India celebrates it on the fourth Sunday of September. This year, the date set for the party is September 25. And to celebrate, Sachin Tendulkar posted two cute photos of his daughter Sara Tendulkar with their cute dogs on his Instagram page. The pictures show the cute father and daughter sitting together outside, having fun and posing for the camera. As you might expect, the photos spread quickly on social media and have been going viral ever since.

The ace cricketer posted two photographs and a touching comment on Instagram. “Even though you have outgrown my lap, you will never outgrow my heart. This day reminds me of the wonderful times we share together! And I truly cherish them. Happy daughters’ day Sara!” Over 36 million people follow Sachin Tendulkar on Facebook and enjoy his updates on cuisine and family sport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

This group of photographs, shared barely an hour ago, has 3.91 million likes. It’s gotten many positive Instagram comments, and the number keeps climbing.

