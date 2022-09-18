Saudi Arabian man’s 53rd marriage goes viral

Abu Abdullah, 43-year-old Saudi Arabian man has been married 53 times.

An amusing story of an old Saudi Arabian man who was married 53 times is currently trending on social media. In accordance with Saudi Arabian media, 43-year-old Abu Abdullah, who has been married 53 times, has also disclosed the cause of his endless weddings. According to Abu Abdullah, he has been married 53 times because he hasn’t yet found mental peace in his life. The age of Abu Abdullah is 61.

According to a Gulf News story, Abdullah claimed that he treated each of his spouses equally and revealed that his first marriage, which he entered into at the age of 20, was to a woman who was six years his senior. He claimed that he did not choose to get married more than once since he was happy with his wife and children, but at the age of 23, he made the decision to get married once more. He claimed that his briefest unions only lasted one night.

The public reacted to the news in various ways as it circulated on social media. Most of the individuals claimed that the man is insane and need mental health treatment rather than getting married. They claimed that the elderly man should instead consider going to his tomb. Many made fun of him by saying that he was gathering 100 Hoors to enter Jannah with him. They said that he needed mental stability more than marriages if he is to find serenity in his life. Nearly everyone was upset with his methods. Many made fun of him and claimed that he was undoubtedly a flirtatious man. Look at the comments.

