Sikh man dancing on Punjabi beats at Times Square

It appears that influencers dancing in Times Square are becoming a fad, as several people have gone viral by grooving to Bollywood songs in New York City’s famed location. A Sikh man is now going viral after performing bhangra in Times Square.

Hardy Singh is a Dubai-based bhangra dancer and teacher who is currently on a world tour delivering bhangra seminars for his company Pure Bhangra. He recently returned from the United States and is presently touring across India. He shared a video of himself playing bhangra to the Punjabi song ‘Mundian Toh Bach Ke’ on his Instagram account, ‘itshardysingh.’ The video has over 238k views and 20k likes.

Hardy was seen dancing to the song Ye Tune Kya Kiya from the film Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobara, starring Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha, in another version of the video published on the page ‘oyeankit.’ The video has received 239k views and 26k likes.

Check out the video below:

Desi internet users adored Hardy’s confident bhangra performance in the centre of Times Square. “Wow looks so much fun,” one person said. “This must feel soooo goood,” another user commented. “Singh is king,” one user said.

