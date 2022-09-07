Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sikh man dancing on Punjabi beats at Times Square

Sikh man dancing on Punjabi beats at Times Square

Articles
Advertisement
Sikh man dancing on Punjabi beats at Times Square

Sikh man dancing on Punjabi beats at Times Square

Advertisement
  • Hardy Singh is a Dubai-based bhangra dancer and teacher.
  • He recently returned from the United States and is touring across India.
  • The video has over 238k views and 20k likes.
Advertisement

It appears that influencers dancing in Times Square are becoming a fad, as several people have gone viral by grooving to Bollywood songs in New York City’s famed location. A Sikh man is now going viral after performing bhangra in Times Square.

Hardy Singh is a Dubai-based bhangra dancer and teacher who is currently on a world tour delivering bhangra seminars for his company Pure Bhangra. He recently returned from the United States and is presently touring across India. He shared a video of himself playing bhangra to the Punjabi song ‘Mundian Toh Bach Ke’ on his Instagram account, ‘itshardysingh.’ The video has over 238k views and 20k likes.

Hardy was seen dancing to the song Ye Tune Kya Kiya from the film Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobara, starring Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha, in another version of the video published on the page ‘oyeankit.’ The video has received 239k views and 26k likes.

Check out the video below:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Hardy Singh (@itshardysingh)

Advertisement

Desi internet users adored Hardy’s confident bhangra performance in the centre of Times Square. “Wow looks so much fun,” one person said. “This must feel soooo goood,” another user commented. “Singh is king,” one user said.

Also Read

Times Square to UK, everyone is doing Patakha Guddi dance trend
Times Square to UK, everyone is doing Patakha Guddi dance trend

The song Patakha Guddi has been used to make around 33,000 reels....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story