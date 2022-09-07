Speeding train hits a boy while he making an Instagram video

17-year-old was hit by a speeding train at Kazipet Railway Station in Telangana.

The teenager was walking too close to the track while shooting an Instagram video.

Unsettling video images of the incident have gone viral on social media.

Advertisement

This incident serves as a cautionary lesson for everyone who enjoys shooting selfies or capturing videos in unsafe locations. A 17-year-old teenager was critically injured after being hit by a speeding train at Kazipet Railway Station in Hanamkonda district.

In the terrifying footage, the teenager was hit by a moving train while walking too close to the railway rails to film an Instagram reel. His friend, who is filming the footage, can be heard panicked as he flips and collapses.

Fortunately, the kid was seen on the track by a railway guard, who phoned an ambulance. “He was walking close to the track when the train was coming. And he was hit by the engine of the train,” a gang member told Telangana Today.

Meanwhile, unsettling video images have gone viral on social media. “Trigger warning: Disturbing visuals of accident. 17-year-old youth suffered serious inquires after he was hit by running train. Incident took place as the teenager was shooting for a video beside the railway tracks at the #Kazipet railway station #Telangana. #ViralVideo,” tweeted Twitter user Hate Detector, captioning the video.

Check out the terrifying video below:

Advertisement ⚠️Trigger warning: Disturbing visuals of accident. 17-year-old youth suffered serious inquires after he was hit by running train. Incident took place as the teenager was shooting for a video beside the railway tracks at the #Kazipet railway station #Telangana.#ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/iqxjsIe3zc — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) September 5, 2022

The youngster has been identified as Chintakula Akshay Raju, a first-year intermediate student, according to News 18. He is now out of danger and being treated at MGM Hospital in Warangal. Doctors discovered that Akshay had fractures in his leg as well as damage to his face.

Also Read Miraculously escapes: Train passes over a passenger Man falls into the gap between the platform and railway tracks in...