SpiceJet Air Hostess dances to Bahara in London

Uma Meenakshi, an air hostess for SpiceJet became famous for her dance videos.

Uma Meenakshi, an air hostess for SpiceJet who became famous for her dance videos, is back with another video that is going viral on the internet.

SpiceJet flight attendant Uma Meenakshi can be seen dancing on the streets of London to a new version of the romantic song Bahara in her latest Instagram post. From what I can see in the background of the video, Uma seems to be on vacation in the United Kingdom right now.

In the video, Uma is seen dancing with a lot of energy to the upbeat song. Her steps are all in sync, and she does the hook step perfectly. Uma wore a black dress and black heels for the performance. She is dancing to the music with a smile on her face.

People on the Internet loved Uma’s video and said so in the comments. Since it was posted two days ago, the video has gotten more than 24,000 likes.

As one user wrote, “I am really impressed with how creative you are. I never knew just how creative you could be, but taking a look at what you’ve done recently, it is obvious that you have a knack for it…” while another commented, “Kya baat hai jabardasth gzb dancing super cute girl very beautiful very nice.” A third wrote, “Always looking cute and stunning.”

