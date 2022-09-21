Advertisement
Stranger Things-inspired Halloween decor goes viral

date 2022-09-21

Articles
Stranger Things-inspired Halloween decor goes viral

Stranger Things-inspired Halloween decor goes viral

  • It showed a woman in the air, acting out the scene where the bad guy Vecna was about to take over Max.
  • A video of the same thing has been watched over 1 million times online.
  • A Twitter page called “The Ghoulighans” shared the now-popular video.
People have already started celebrating Halloween, even though it’s still more than a month away, and they’re doing it in incredibly creative ways. As always, we have evidence. So, a couple from the US has made a big splash on the internet with their scary decorations. Well, the popular Netflix show Stranger Things gave them ideas. It showed a woman in the air, acting out the scene where the bad guy Vecna was about to take over Max. A video of the same thing has been watched over 1 million times online.

A Twitter page called “The Ghoulighans” shared the now-popular video. It was first shared on TikTok by Aubrey and Dave. Another woman can be seen imitating Max by walking under the woman in the air. In the original scene from the show, Max was facing Vecna while floating in the air.

The post’s caption says, “Cool ‘Floating Max from Stranger Things’ Halloween decorations by TikToker @ horrorprops.”

Check out the popular video here:

Isn’t that scary? Well, at first we couldn’t believe what we saw either!

Stranger Things is a sci-fi horror show on Netflix. On July 15, 2016, the first episode aired. Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, and Finn Wolfhard are some of the people who are in it.

