Thieves steal 25 OnePlus phones from Ludhiana store

A group of thieves broke into a mobile phone store and stole 25 phones.

Five security guards who were supposed to be on duty were found sleeping.

The value of the 25 phones that were taken was Rs 6 lakh.

A group of thieves broke into a OnePlus mobile phone store and stole 25 phones. This was caught on camera. On September 19, early in the morning, the thing happened at Flamez Mall on Malhar road in Ludhiana. Based on the CCTV footage, it looks like five or six thieves stole about 25 smartphone phones. The value of the 25 phones that were taken was Rs 6 lakh.

When the police checked the site, they saw that the showroom didn’t have a shutter and that its main entrance was a thick glass door that was usually locked at night with an iron chain. This was reported by the Tribune. The staff at the store said that the mall’s management took care of security for the store. The five security guards who were supposed to be on duty at the time of the break-in were found sleeping. When they woke up the next morning, they told the store owner that someone had broken in.

On an Instagram page called “1000 things in Ludhiana,” a video of the event has been posted. The video shows that two thieves sneaked into the store, stole the phones, and left with a bag.

Watch the video here:

According to the media report, SHO Jasbir Singh of the Division 5 police station said that the thieves seemed to know the store and knew that the phones were kept in an almirah.

