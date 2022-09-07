Thirsty python drinks water from glass in seconds

Instagram user Mike Richardson posted a video of a snake lapping water from a glass.

The video has gone viral, and users are intrigued as well as surprised by it.

I thought he was dead for a second, one user said.

Needless to say, snakes are terrifying creatures, and if you are particularly terrified of them, this video is not for you. However, many people enjoy viewing python movies because they are intriguing and fascinating. In one such video, a frightening python, most likely a python, is seen quickly sipping water from a glass.

The snake appeared to be thirsty, as it lapped water from its mouth within the glass within seconds. A user named Mike Richardson posted the video to Instagram with a caption that included several hashtags.

Take a look at the video below:

Earlier, a video that will make your skin crawl is going viral on social media. A big Burmese python is wrapped tightly around a girl’s leg as she walks in the video. The girl appears to work at a reptile store. Another employee then arrives to assist the girl and removes the snake from her leg.

