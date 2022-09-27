Tinder’s relationship post is hilarious. See Epic comments!

A lot of brands and companies use social media these days to get people excited about their product or app.

A lot of brands and companies use social media these days to get people excited about their products or app. Sometimes, the entities share posts just for fun, and they end up getting a lot of attention because of it. Well, Tinder India did exactly that with a funny tweet. And it might make you think of a bad time in a relationship. Look at it at your own peril!

Tinder India shared a funny post about relationships on Twitter. A picture of an ice cream tub was posted on the dating app. The text above the picture says, “When you start talking to them.” But next to it was a picture of an ice cream tub with green chillies and ginger in it, and above it was the text “But they keep talking about their ex.”

Check out the post below:

The post got a lot of attention online, and people had a lot of funny things to say about it. Some users also added their own touches to the same post.

Here are the comments:

First slide Rest of thePresentation pic.twitter.com/XllG3BPfSA — Pranav (@itsokiepranav) September 25, 2022

Advertisement when you see when the start

them. talking pic.twitter.com/Mwc7e8tYU6 — Faizan Siddiqui (@inzrafaizan) September 25, 2022

When they're When you get

your crush to know thempic.twitter.com/uYOlkqyPcs — Shruti Gautam (@imshrutigautam) September 25, 2022

Talking phase be like Tinder Relationship be like Tindey — Shubham Agarwal (@ishubham82) September 25, 2022

When he is your when he becomes

best friend your bf pic.twitter.com/VK7Ex3S6pv — Puja 🥂 (@winnie_the_puja) September 25, 2022

When you start talking to them: Tinder But they keep talking about their ex: Yahoo Messenger — Mehul Fanawala (@MehulFanawala) September 25, 2022

