Too Cute to Miss: Tiny Dog Running Around in a Yellow Raincoat

The Internet is plenty of amusing animal content, with dog videos being the most popular.

A little dog is seen trotting around wearing a lovely yellow raincoat in one such video.

The way the dog walks and runs to protect itself from the rain will undoubtedly make you smile.

Advertisement

The Internet is plenty of amusing animal content, with dog videos being the most popular. Dogs are one of the cutest creatures, and their endearing antics are entertaining to watch. A little dog is seen trotting around wearing a lovely yellow raincoat in one such video that will make you grin.

The dog with the unusual raincoat is seen entering a structure to defend itself from the rain. The way the dog walks and runs to protect itself from the rain will undoubtedly make you smile.

The video was posted on Dogs of Instagram with the comment, “Cutest little rain trot fetched from @marumarimayo ☔️#rainraindontgoaway Does your dog like the rain?” As the name suggests, the page is full of adorable films like these.

Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by DogsOf // Great Pet Living (@dogsofinstagram) Advertisement

The video was posted five days ago and is full of lovely comments and heart and love emoticons. Many people commented that they would buy the same raincoat for their pets, while one user said, “Oh my gosh now that is just too adorable.”

Watching videos of animals is the best stress reliever. And for this reason—because they make us feel happier and more upbeat—animal videos are the most popular and well-liked ones online.

These adorable films may do wonders for one’s mood, and it’s also been proven that watching cute animal videos on a regular basis is healthy for the mind. Researchers have established that watching films of funny or cute animals or birds can calm people down and lessen tension.

Advertisement

Also Read Video: Bride dresses pet dog in matching wedding outfit The video was posted on Instagram by the page 'theweddingbrigade'. The video...