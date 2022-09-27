Touching Video: Elderly woman sings to her sick husband

A sweet video of an older couple showing how much they love each other is going viral on social media.

In the video, an old woman sings to her sick husband as he lies in a hospital bed.

The video’s description says that the old man will be getting out of the hospital after 70 days.

The video’s description says that the old man will be getting out of the hospital after 70 days. The old woman sits by her husband’s hospital bed, holds his hand, and sings the popular Portuguese song, “How Big is My Love for You.” As she sings, he looks at her with love and strokes her face.

The caption of the post, “EVERLASTING LOVE: Wife serenades husband of 70 years (!!) as he’s discharged from the hospital after 70 long days.”

Take a look at the video below:

People who watched the video were moved by it and had a lot to say about it. As one user wrote, “The lyrics she’s singing (in Portuguese): “I have so much to tell you, but I can’t find the words to say how big my love for you is…” Another commented, “Omg 😢 this choked me up. Whew.” A third said, “True love! In sickness and in health, till death do us part.” A fourth added, “These two are precious in everyway.”

See more comments below:

