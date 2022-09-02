Uncle picks someone’s lost Airpod from the gutter

The video was posted on Instagram by a person named ‘kamakaazi,’ who captioned it, ‘Adulting is soup, and I’m a fork.’

A humorous video has gone viral on social media in which a man attempts and fails miserably to rescue a lost AirPod from a gutter. Apple items are among the most costly, so finding a free iPhone or AirPods lying around on the road is like finding treasure for the disadvantaged.

The video was posted on Instagram by a person named ‘kamakaazi,’ who captioned it, ‘Adulting is soup, and I’m a fork.’ xD I’m hanging on by a thread. P.S. This uncle is the sweetest soul I’ve ever met, and I’m eternally grateful to him.’ The video has over 50.6 million views and 2.5 million likes.

In the video, a man is stooping over a drain (naali) and attempting to rescue an AirPod that has fallen into it. The man can be seen using a wire to get the earpiece out, but when he reaches to pick it up, it falls back into the drain. The man holds his head, defeated, while a child standing nearby can be seen laughing at him.

Take a look at the video below:

