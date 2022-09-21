US Man sues waitress for $3000 tip and demanding it back

Alfredo’s Pizza Cafe in Scranton, Pennsylvania, is suing a US man.

Eric Smith gave a waitress a $3,000 (Rs 2.3 lakh) tip and then asked for it back.

The restaurant tried to get in touch with him but was unable to do so.

Alfredo’s Pizza Cafe in Scranton, Pennsylvania, is suing a US man because he gave a waitress a $3,000 (Rs 2.3 lakh) tip and then asked for it back. He had asked his credit card company about the tip. At first, the restaurant thought it was a misunderstanding and tried to get in touch with him, but was unable to do so. Later, it filed charges and said that what happened was “aggravating.”

A report in Daily Mail said that the customer, Eric Smith, had ordered a $13.25 stromboli. Smith put the bill and the $3,000 tip on his credit card when he paid.

Eric Smith wrote “Tips For Jesus” on the bill and said it was part of a movement on social media. Mariana Lambart said, “It meant a lot to me because everyone goes through hard things.”

Eric Smith disputed the charged tip with his credit card company, which made her happiness short-lived.

At that point, the money had already been given to Lambert by the restaurant. When they heard about the problem with the credit company, they thought it must have been a mistake. The manager of the restaurant tried to talk to Eric Smith, but when they asked him over and over again, he wouldn’t talk, the manager of the restaurant went to the magistrate’s office and filed charges, calling the whole thing “aggravating.”

