Video: Bride dresses pet dog in matching wedding outfit

Some individuals love their pets so much that they treat them like children and lavish them with affection. On her wedding day, one bride was observed getting her pet Shih Tzu dressed in a matching outfit, as if it were her kid.

The cute video was published on Instagram by the page ‘theweddingbrigade,’ which captioned it, “How cute is this Lil cutie matching outfits with the bride?” The video has received over 388k views and 20k likes. “That’s how mommy got me ready for her own wedding,” the text over the video says.

A bride can be seen in the video sitting on a chair, all glammed up for her wedding day with a lovely lavender lehenga and matching jewellery. Her adorable pet dog is sitting on her lap, dressed in a matching purple outfit and small shoes. The bride can be seen combing the dog’s hair and tying a purple bow around his neck. She then walks her dog inside the wedding location while holding a purple leash.

Take a look at the viral video below:

Many netizens have expressed their desire to dress their pet in a similar fashion for their wedding after seeing the video. “I need this for my wedding,” one person said. “You two are stunning. “Beautiful u both. God bless,” wrote another user. “Aww, so cute,” a third user commented.

