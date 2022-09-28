Video: Dangerous man-on-pole stunt shocks internet

A man was seen swinging and balancing on high-voltage wires in the main market of Amaria town.

The power was turned off because of the constant rain, which stopped a major accident.

After a while, people from the electricity department got the man to come down.

There are a lot of dangerous pranks and stunts that went wrong on the internet. Many people try dangerous stunts to get their adrenaline fixed without caring about their safety. In one of these situations, a young man was seen swinging and balancing on high-voltage wires in the main market of Amaria town in the Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh. People gather around him to watch as he hangs from the wires and does tricks. According to reports, the power lines are an 11 kV high-tension unit.

India Today says that the power was turned off because of the constant rain, which stopped a major accident. People in the area told the power company that they shouldn’t turn on the power line while the man was on it. After a while, people from the electricity department got there and got the man to come down. The man’s name is Naushad, and he sells bracelets in the market area from a cart.

Watch the video below:

Pilibhit black Amriya me man 11000 volt light ke tar pe for losing his job pic.twitter.com/Rwtq6N1mmI — Irshad Khan (@IrshadK54670394) September 26, 2022

Not only are these stunts dangerous, but they can also lead to serious accidents. Many people have tried these kinds of stunts to become famous, but they have ended up dying.

