Video: Python wraps itself around a girl’s leg and steals her shoe

A video of a Burmese python wrapped around a girl’s leg is going viral on social media.

Pythons, unlike many other snake species, do not manufacture venom since they are constrictors.

The girl appears to be angry at the snake for snatching her shoe.

Advertisement

A video that will make your skin crawl is going viral on social media. A big Burmese python is wrapped tightly around a girl’s leg as she walks in the video. The girl appears to work at a reptile store. Another employee then arrives to assist the girl and removes the snake from her leg.

Burmese pythons are one of the world’s largest snakes, and they are most renowned for the manner they catch and eat their prey. The serpent seizes food with its keen backwards-pointing teeth, then coils its body around it, squeezing a bit tighter with each exhale until the animal suffocates. Pythons, unlike many other snake species, do not manufacture venom since they are constrictors.

However, the girl is left hopping about the store on one leg because the python stole one of her shoes. The girl then hops on one leg after the snake to collect her shoe. She removes her sneaker from the serpent’s grip and replaces it. The scene is amusing since the girl is not afraid of the snake and is angry at him for snatching her shoe.

Watch the viral video below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by 🐍Ꮗ Ꭷ Ꮢ Ꮭ Ꮄ ᎧᎦ Ꮥ Ꮑ Ꮧ Ꮶ Ꮛ Ꮥ🐍 (@world_of_snakes_) Advertisement

After watching the video, viewers were in splits and swamped the comments with laughing emojis. “Owwww so cute,” one person said. “There’s a snake on my boot,” another person joked, paraphrasing a scene from Toy Story. “When you are attached to the person,” wrote another user.

Also Read Kangaroo’s friend jumps in to fight Python A video of a python chasing a kangaroo is going viral right...