Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Viral
  • Video: Python wraps itself around a girl’s leg and steals her shoe
Video: Python wraps itself around a girl’s leg and steals her shoe

Video: Python wraps itself around a girl’s leg and steals her shoe

Articles
Advertisement
Video: Python wraps itself around a girl’s leg and steals her shoe

Video: Python wraps itself around a girl’s leg and steals her shoe

Advertisement
  • A video of a Burmese python wrapped around a girl’s leg is going viral on social media.
  • Pythons, unlike many other snake species, do not manufacture venom since they are constrictors.
  • The girl appears to be angry at the snake for snatching her shoe.
Advertisement

A video that will make your skin crawl is going viral on social media. A big Burmese python is wrapped tightly around a girl’s leg as she walks in the video. The girl appears to work at a reptile store. Another employee then arrives to assist the girl and removes the snake from her leg.

Burmese pythons are one of the world’s largest snakes, and they are most renowned for the manner they catch and eat their prey. The serpent seizes food with its keen backwards-pointing teeth, then coils its body around it, squeezing a bit tighter with each exhale until the animal suffocates. Pythons, unlike many other snake species, do not manufacture venom since they are constrictors.

However, the girl is left hopping about the store on one leg because the python stole one of her shoes. The girl then hops on one leg after the snake to collect her shoe. She removes her sneaker from the serpent’s grip and replaces it. The scene is amusing since the girl is not afraid of the snake and is angry at him for snatching her shoe.

Watch the viral video below:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by 🐍Ꮗ Ꭷ Ꮢ Ꮭ Ꮄ ᎧᎦ Ꮥ Ꮑ Ꮧ Ꮶ Ꮛ Ꮥ🐍 (@world_of_snakes_)

Advertisement

After watching the video, viewers were in splits and swamped the comments with laughing emojis. “Owwww so cute,” one person said. “There’s a snake on my boot,” another person joked, paraphrasing a scene from Toy Story. “When you are attached to the person,” wrote another user.

Also Read

Kangaroo’s friend jumps in to fight Python
Kangaroo’s friend jumps in to fight Python

A video of a python chasing a kangaroo is going viral right...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Watch video: Daughter reaction to receiving a minicar gift goes viral
Watch video: Daughter reaction to receiving a minicar gift goes viral
Old Japanese beach photo amazes internet
Old Japanese beach photo amazes internet
Amazing singer: Opera singer joins an unknown pianist goes viral
Amazing singer: Opera singer joins an unknown pianist goes viral
Blind horse Endo breaks three world records
Blind horse Endo breaks three world records
Queen of France rare guitar to Sell for $84,000
Queen of France rare guitar to Sell for $84,000
Lahore da Pawa Akhtar Lawa: Who is Akhtar Lawa and why is he going viral?
Lahore da Pawa Akhtar Lawa: Who is Akhtar Lawa and why is he going viral?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story