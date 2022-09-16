Viral: Bride’s entrance with girl gang dances for groom

Desi wedding videos have their own niche on social media.

Desi wedding videos have their own niche on social media, with clips of dance performances, wedding outfits, the bride’s entrance, and funny or romantic moments from the wedding. One of these videos is getting a lot of attention online because it is going viral.

The page ‘theshaadiswag’ posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “Such an amazing varmala entry! Disha entered her wedding for her varmala dancing to kithe reh gaya and the impact is amazing!” The video has been seen by tens of thousands of people. Instead of coming in with her brothers under the phoolon ki chaadar, as was the old way, the bride came in with her girl gang.

The bride looked stunning in red and magenta, and the bridesmaids’ bright outfits went well with the theme of her “day wedding.” Before the varmala ceremony, the bride’s group surprises everyone by dancing to the song “Kithe Reh Gaya” by Neeti Mohan and Abhijit Vaghani. The bride danced gracefully to the song and ended with the famous SRK pose.

