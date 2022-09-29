Advertisement
Viral: Dog waits every morning for 90-year-old friend
  • Video shows 11-year-old dog Maisy waiting for her friend Richard, who is 90 years old.
  • In the short video clip, you can see Richard lovingly petting Maisy while she wags her tail.
  • The video has been seen close to 2 million times since it was posted on Twitter.
Today’s dose of heartwarming content is a video that is sure to make your hearts melt. It might also cheer you up on a Wednesday. We all know that man’s best friend is his dog. And this video that went viral just showed that even more. In the video, you can see a dog waits for 90-year-old friend while he goes for his daily walk. It’s been seen close to 2 million times since Buitengebeiden posted it on Twitter.

In the video that is going viral, you can see an 11-year-old dog named Maisy waiting for an older man. In fact, Maisy waits for Richard, who is 90 years old, every morning on his walk. In the short video clip, you can see Richard lovingly petting Maisy while she wags her tail.

The post’s caption says, “Every morning 11-year-old dog Maisy is waiting for her 90-year-old friend Richard during his daily walk.”

Check out the popular video here:

So sweet, right? Well, when netizens saw the video, they couldn’t help but go “aww” and show their love in the comments.

Here are the comments:

