Video shows 11-year-old dog Maisy waiting for her friend Richard, who is 90 years old.

In the short video clip, you can see Richard lovingly petting Maisy while she wags her tail.

The video has been seen close to 2 million times since it was posted on Twitter.

The post’s caption says, “Every morning 11-year-old dog Maisy is waiting for her 90-year-old friend Richard during his daily walk.”

Check out the popular video here:

Every morning 11 year old dog Maisy is waiting for her 90 year old friend Richard during his daily walk.. 😊 Advertisement 🎥 TT: mspeelhmb pic.twitter.com/70KPSUIgnZ — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 27, 2022

So sweet, right? Well, when netizens saw the video, they couldn’t help but go “aww” and show their love in the comments.

Here are the comments:

Reason 1,484,533,942 why dogs are better than humans — alfred (@Anenigmadream) September 27, 2022

That has just melted my heart — Big Dave (@Davewhoisbig) September 27, 2022

So sweet… 😍🥰 — Damian dumny POLAK PiSior z krwi i kości! (@Damiano1972r) September 27, 2022

Love comes in many ways — Carolyn S. Smith (@SmithCa12195657) September 27, 2022

Good therapy for both. 🥰 — Mama 🐻 (@lizzyscardinal) September 27, 2022

This is so sweet 🥹 ❤️‍🔥 — Niesha Love🌺♍️ (@loveis716) September 27, 2022

