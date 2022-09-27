Viral: First Pakistani woman joins Koenigsegg Automotives

Amna Mustabeen Baig is the first woman from Pakistan to work as a Supercar Automotive Engineer at Koenigsegg.

Baig has worked as an automotive engineer for more than three years.

She has also worked for Volvo Trucks and Scania, two well-known Swedish car companies.

Pakistani women used to only dream of getting ahead in life and making a career for themselves. Amna Mustabeen Baig is the first woman from Pakistan to work as a Supercar Automotive Engineer at Koenigsegg. This is a proud moment for the country.

Baig has a Master’s degree in Business Management from the United Kingdom and a second Master’s degree in Supply Chain Management from Sweden. Baig has worked as an automotive engineer for more than three years. She has also worked for Volvo Trucks and Scania, two well-known Swedish car companies.

With Baig’s promotion, the roles of women in the automotive industry have grown a lot.

For those who don’t know, Koenigsegg Automotive AB is a Swedish company based in Sweden that makes high-performance sports cars. Usually, men are the ones who work in this industry.

Farukh Kamran, a recent UET graduate from Pakistan, joined the Swedish hypercar company Koenigsegg.

