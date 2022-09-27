Viral: Girl watches TV with 12 foot long python

The video was uploaded by LADbible and currently has around 5 million views.

It shows a young girl watching television while being accompanied by a python that is around four metres (12 feet) long.

The caption, “You wouldn’t believe it, but this young kid is completely secure.”

Advertisement

A video has gone viral on social media for a bizarre reason. It shows a young girl watching television while being accompanied by a python that is around four metres (12 feet) long. You don’t believe it? If that’s the case, you should definitely check out this video that was uploaded by LADbible and currently has around 5 million views.

The video captures the young girl intently focusing her attention on something that is happening on the television. Additionally, the yellow python can be seen slithering around her when she is sitting on the couch. The younger girl feels completely at ease in her presence and is not in any way threatened by her.

The text that appears in the video description states, “You wouldn’t believe it, but this young kid is completely secure.”

Check out the video below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by LADbible (@ladbible) Advertisement

The internet video spread quickly, which resulted in a variety of responses. It appears that some individuals were worried about the girl’s well-being.

Take a look at the following comments:

Advertisement

Also Read Python slithers over the bathtub and looks at two kittens The 12-foot-long lizard is thought to have crawled across the bathroom in...