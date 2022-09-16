Viral: Hilarious Lemur video with funny caption

Anand Mahindra is the chairman and one of India’s biggest business tycoons.

His Twitter feed is a treasure trove of funny, smart, and inspiring tweets.

He sent out a link to a video of a lemur asking two little kids to scratch its back.

This time, he sent out a link to a funny video of a lemur asking two little kids to scratch its back. Yes, we all know how annoying itching is, and it happens a lot in the animal world as well.

At the beginning of the video, two young boys scratch the back of a lemur that is sitting still on the ground. When they stop scratching, the needy lemur points towards its back to tell them to keep going. The kids keep scratching the animal’s back because that’s what it wants. It’s so funny to see how the lemur talks to the kids.

Read the caption of the post, “Someone must have told this lemur about the old principle of ‘you scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours.’ The Lemur conveniently seems to have forgotten the second part.”

Take a look at the video below:

Someone must have told this lemur about the old principle of ‘you scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours.’ The Lemur conveniently seems to have forgotten the second part… #friday pic.twitter.com/vGB5qZKxy2 Advertisement — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 15, 2022

People on social media were amused by the funny video. “Enjoyment with a humble request! Like human beings!” said one user. Like human beings!” Another simply wrote, “hahahahahahahahahahahahaha.” A third said, “Most humans also indeed forget the second part sir……lemur is not alone,” with two laughing emojis.

