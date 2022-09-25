Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Viral: Jaguar attacks crocodile in water with one leap
Viral: Jaguar attacks crocodile in water with one leap

Viral: Jaguar attacks crocodile in water with one leap

Articles
Advertisement
Viral: Jaguar attacks crocodile in water with one leap

Viral: Jaguar attacks crocodile in water with one leap

Advertisement
  • Instagram user “wildlifeanimall” posted the video with the caption “Jaguar Power!!”.
  • The jaguar is the largest cat in the Americas.
  • The word “jaguar” comes from the native word “yaguar,” which means “he who kills with one leap”.
Advertisement

The animal kingdom is pretty cool, and crazy and funny videos of these amazing creatures go viral every day. Videos of wild animals are very interesting to watch, and they often go viral on social media. One of these rare and scary videos has been posted on Instagram. It shows the moment a fierce Jaguar attacks crocodile.

The jaguar is the largest cat in the Americas. People often mix up the jaguar and the leopard, but they are not the same. The word “jaguar” comes from the native word “yaguar,” which means “he who kills with one leap.” In this video, a jaguar hunts a crocodile in just one quick leap, which is very interesting.

The Instagram user “wildlifeanimall” posted the video with the caption “Jaguar Power!!” It has been seen 25,500 times and liked 1,100 times. At the beginning of the video, you can see a jaguar hiding on a tree and watching its prey from afar. The leopard suddenly leaps from the tree and pounces on the crocodile that is floating on the water.

The jaguar attacks the crocodile, and the two can be seen fighting hard in the water. They go under the water for a second, but then the jaguar pops up and grabs the crocodile by the neck. The dead crocodile can then be seen being carried by the jaguar to a quiet place where it will be eaten. People on the Internet are both scared and amazed by the video.

Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Wildlifeanimall (@wildlifeanimall)

Also Read

Viral Videos: Kangaroos seen wandering streets of West Bengal
Viral Videos: Kangaroos seen wandering streets of West Bengal

On Twitter, a shocking video of kangaroos wandering the streets of West...

Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Unannounced South Korean rocket launch sparks public UFO fear
Unannounced South Korean rocket launch sparks public UFO fear
Lord Bobby: Do this at 11:58 tonight for a Hopeful star of 2023
Lord Bobby: Do this at 11:58 tonight for a Hopeful star of 2023
Optical Illusion: Can you locate a turtle in 5 seconds?
Optical Illusion: Can you locate a turtle in 5 seconds?
'Tough One': Sania Mirza responds to reality TV show question
'Tough One': Sania Mirza responds to reality TV show question
Abetment: How does it vary? How is it unlike a criminal conspiracy?
Abetment: How does it vary? How is it unlike a criminal conspiracy?
Word Scramble: Unscramble These Difficult 7 Letters Words
Word Scramble: Unscramble These Difficult 7 Letters Words
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story