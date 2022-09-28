Advertisement
Viral: Man holds breath for an hour to escape wild elephants

Articles
  • An Indian man had to hide in a tree for an hour and a half after elephants charged at him.
  • Saji said he screamed the whole time to get people’s attention and asked for help.
  • One of the elephants stayed close to the tree, making it impossible for him to get down.
When a group of wild elephants came charging at Saji out of nowhere, he had no choice but to climb a tree in this high range district called Chinnakanal. The man had no idea that for the next hour and a half, he would have to hide in a tree and hold his breath while wild elephants trumpeted around it.

Some locals took a video of the Idukki man sitting on the tree, and the elephant was in the background. Saji told the media on Tuesday that the accident happened when he was going up the hill from where he was staying in a makeshift shed. The man said he screamed the whole time to get people’s attention and asked for help while sitting on a tree.

He said, “Some elephants came running my way suddenly. I did not think much but climbed the tree… I had to sit there for the next one and a half hours.”

A forest official said that the man went into the area where elephants were roaming even though he had been told not to. He wanted to watch the group of elephants. One of the elephants stayed close to the tree, making it impossible for him to get down. He had to stay on top for a while until the officials came back and scared it away.

