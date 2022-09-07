Viral: Man leads a stray dog through a flooded street

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in the state on Tuesday.

Despite the gloom, a video of a man and a dog has surfaced on Twitter, which is akin to a small ray of sunlight.

The video, shared on Twitter by Divya Spandana, shows a man walking a stray dog down a flooded road.

Advertisement

It is evident from videos and images of wet streets and half-submerged cars in housing society basements that the situation in Bengaluru is dire. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in the state on Tuesday, raising concerns about a potential flood in the metropolis.

Despite the gloom, a video of a man and a stray dog has surfaced on Twitter, which is akin to a small ray of sunlight. The video will not only make you laugh, but it will also restore your confidence in humanity.

The video, shared on Twitter by Divya Spandana, shows a man walking a stray dog down a flooded road. The man walks cautiously in front of the dog to keep it from stumbling or tripping over any potholes or exposed drains.

Read the caption of the post, “Kindness in despair.”

Check out the video Below:

Advertisement Kindness in despair ♥️ pic.twitter.com/uafoYdsWb4 — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) September 6, 2022

The video has already received 7k views, and the number is steadily climbing, “Not only people the animals are also facing problems,” one Twitter user pointed out. “Gloom!” exclaimed another.

The IMD has expected fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning throughout coastal and south interior Karnataka during the next five days in its daily weather forecast. In addition, drinking water supplies would be cut off in portions of Bengaluru for two days as the pumping station that transports water from the Cauvery river to the city remains submerged in Karnataka’s Mandya.

Also Read Mother elephant prevents her calf from approaching safari tourists Video has 1.5 million views and was posted on the Buitengebieden Twitter...