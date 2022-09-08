Advertisement
Edition: English
Viral: Man ‘walks’ a goose pet on a leash

Viral: Man ‘walks’ a goose on a leash

  • A video of a man taking his strange pet out for a walk has gone viral.
  • Instead of walking, the man’s ‘pet’ might be seen as ‘flying’.
  • The video was shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter and has been viewed over 5.4 million times.
If you believe you have seen everything on the internet, we would advise you to stop right there. One video of a man taking his goose pet for a stroll will make you rub your eyes and exclaim, “What!”

The video, shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter, shows a guy crossing busy traffic with his ‘pet.’ However, instead of walking, the pet might be seen as ‘flying.’ If you look attentively, you will notice that the pet in question is a goose on a leash!

Read the caption of the post, “If you’ve seen everything.”

Take a look at this:

With over 5.4 million views, the video has gone viral. People were both amused and startled to witness the man’s unusual pet. Some raised a perfectly reasonable question: why was the bird on a leash? Many people, however, observed that the bird appeared to be at ease in its surroundings.

See the responses below:

