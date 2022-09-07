Advertisement
  Viral: UK couple names their child 'Pakora'
  • A popular diner in Newtownabbey, Ireland, announced that a UK couple that visits them frequently named their newborn daughter “Pakora”.
  • Pakora is the Urdu word for fritters.
  • The restaurant also posted a snapshot of a bill receipt with the names of some of the dishes that contain pakora!
The Internet recently became divided after it was revealed that a UK couple called their baby girl “pakora,” which is the Urdu word for fritters.

According to the media source, instead of publicising a new deal or addition to their menu, a popular diner in Newtownabbey, Ireland, announced that a British couple that visits them frequently named their newborn daughter after the fritters they serve as part of their South Asian cuisine.

The restaurant also posted a photo of the baby girl named “Pakora” on Facebook with the caption:

“Now this is a first… Welcome to the world Pakora! We can’t wait to meet you! xx.”

The restaurant also posted a snapshot of a bill receipt with the names of some of the dishes that contain pakora!

Take a look:

Many netizens congratulated the author in the post’s comment area, while others engaged in online banter and began writing amusing comments.

As one user commented, “This is my two teens – Chicken and tikka,” while another wrote, “My favorite things to eat during my two pregnancies were Banana Popsicles and Watermelon. Thank God I used the sense I was born with and didn`t name my kids after them.”

Another person posted a photo of their child with the caption, “This is my kid, his name is chicken ball.”

One netizen speculated, “Samosa would be the next.”

