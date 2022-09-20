Advertisement
Viral Video: Kili Paul lip-syncs AP Dhillon's Summer High

Viral Video: Kili Paul lip-syncs AP Dhillon’s Summer High

Articles
Viral Video: Kili Paul lip-syncs AP Dhillon’s Summer High

Viral Video: Kili Paul lip-syncs AP Dhillon’s Summer High

  • Kili Paul lip-syncs to AP Dhillon’s Punjabi song Summer High.
  • On September 19, he put up the video on Instagram.
  • It has more than 6 million views.
Kili Paul loves to make videos for Instagram that make his fans and followers laugh. Kili’s new music video will make you want to get up and dance.

You might ask, “What’s so great about his newest video?” Well, in the new video, Kili can be seen lip-syncing to AP Dhillon’s Punjabi song Summer High, which is currently being played at parties, pubs, and nightclubs (pretty much everywhere). On September 19, he put up the video on Instagram. It has more than 6 million views.

You have seen Kili lip-sync to a lot of Hindi songs and lines, but when he mumbled the Punjabi lyrics, everyone was impressed. The video caption says, “This is not a song it’s a VIBE,”

Click here to see the video:

A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

This video went viral on the internet, and everyone loved it. There are a lot of fire emojis in the comments section.

Check out some of the comments:

