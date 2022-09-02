Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Viral Video: Man accidentally sets himself on fire during stunt

Viral Video: Man accidentally sets himself on fire during stunt

Articles
Advertisement
Viral Video: Man accidentally sets himself on fire during stunt

Viral Video: Man accidentally sets himself on fire during stunt

Advertisement
  • A man accidentally sets himself on fire while performing risky stunt during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
  • He had to “breathe fire from his mouth using flammable substance,” video shows
  • Incident occurred in Surat’s Parvat Patiya neighbourhood on Wednesday.
Advertisement

During the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Gujarat’s Surat, a man accidentally sets himself on fire during performing a stunt.

The episode’s video has gone viral on social media. The man was apparently attempting a dangerous trick in which he had to “breathe fire from his mouth using flammable substance.”

The man can be seen in the video doing the unsuccessful trick in front of a crowd, while another man captures the event. He spits out the combustible material he put in his mouth but accidentally sets himself on fire. Another man who was standing alongside him during the stunt rushes to his aid. Others assist him in rapidly removing his tshirt, which was set ablaze during the prank.

“A young man was accidentally set ablaze while performing stunts trying to breathe fire from his mouth using flammable substances, in Surat’s Parvat Patiya area during a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration,” according to the caption of the video published on Twitter.

Watch the viral video below:

Also Read

Villagers were astonished when hand-pump water started fire; Watch
Villagers were astonished when hand-pump water started fire; Watch

Residents of Kachhar village in Madhya Pradesh were surprised. Geologists and the...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story