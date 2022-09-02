Viral Video: Man accidentally sets himself on fire during stunt

A man accidentally sets himself on fire while performing risky stunt during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

He had to “breathe fire from his mouth using flammable substance,” video shows

Incident occurred in Surat’s Parvat Patiya neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Advertisement

During the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Gujarat’s Surat, a man accidentally sets himself on fire during performing a stunt.

The episode’s video has gone viral on social media. The man was apparently attempting a dangerous trick in which he had to “breathe fire from his mouth using flammable substance.”

The man can be seen in the video doing the unsuccessful trick in front of a crowd, while another man captures the event. He spits out the combustible material he put in his mouth but accidentally sets himself on fire. Another man who was standing alongside him during the stunt rushes to his aid. Others assist him in rapidly removing his tshirt, which was set ablaze during the prank.

“A young man was accidentally set ablaze while performing stunts trying to breathe fire from his mouth using flammable substances, in Surat’s Parvat Patiya area during a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration,” according to the caption of the video published on Twitter.

Watch the viral video below:

Advertisement A young man was accidentally set ablaze while performing stunts trying to breathe fire from his mouth using flammable substances, in Surat’s Parvat Patiya area during a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. #ganesha #ganeshidols #ganeshji #ganeshutsav #ganpatibappa #ganpati #news pic.twitter.com/1IribHHJyC — oursuratcity (@oursuratcity) August 31, 2022

Also Read Villagers were astonished when hand-pump water started fire; Watch Residents of Kachhar village in Madhya Pradesh were surprised. Geologists and the...