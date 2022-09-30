Viral Video: Man rescues foal stuck on bridge

A man is being praised online for rescuing a foal from a bridge.

Kindness always triumphs and is never out of style. Furthermore, it should not be limited to people alone. Kindness and compassionate treatment of animals are also among the best deeds. This man is being praised online for the same reason. In a video that has gone viral on the Internet, he rescued a foal stuck on the bridge. The foal mother waited for assistance and remained until her child was saved.

Omar, a Twitter user, initially published the now-viral video. In the two-minute footage, a helpless foal stood immobile on a bridge. Its mother waited for assistance and never left her child’s side. A man eventually arrived to save the foal and attempted to seize it. The man eventually rescued the foal and returned with it in his arms. Wholesome, wouldn’t you say?

The post’s caption reads, “This baby horse was stuck on a bridge until a guy came along and refused to leave him there.”

Take a look at the viral video:

This baby horse was stuck on a bridge until a guy come along and refused to leave him there pic.twitter.com/XjYLdS23wa Advertisement — Pets (@pets__pets) September 28, 2022

After being posted online, the film received close to 8 million views. In the comments section, Netizens praised the gentleman’s humanitarian act and showered him with affection.

Check out the comments below:

Momma Horse like "Thank u sir!" https://t.co/OBnn72CsL8 — Tiki (@TikDaFreak00) September 29, 2022

Beauty of character displayed by behaviour https://t.co/unksJqcG6L — Indian_equity4ever (@ashok_ad999) September 29, 2022

