Viral video of cute cat on escalator

There are lots of funny and cute cat videos on the Internet. This clip of a cat trying really hard to get up an escalator adds to those cute videos. This video will make you laugh out loud for sure.

A Twitter page called Yoda4ever shared the video. It shows a cat climbing with ease up an escalator. A few seconds into the video, the cat keeps going down the escalator when it tries to go up. Later, a kind man comes along and puts the cat on the other side of the going-up escalator. It’s too funny to watch what’s going on. “Thank goodness someone helped him out,”“Good thing someone helped him out”, says the caption.

Check out the video here:

Good thing someone helped him out..🐈🐾💪🙏 pic.twitter.com/cnC82GVGY1 — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) September 26, 2022

The video has been watched more than a million times and has gotten a lot of comments. The comment section was full of funny emojis and comments from Internet users. Some people thought the cat was hilarious, and others praised the man who helped it.

As one person wrote, “Straight way to heaven” another user said, “Tom going to heaven,” referring to the famous cartoon character Tom from “Tom and Jerry.”

See more reactions below:

I imagined him saying "ohhh, this is a lot easier" 😸 Advertisement — Eddie Kinnaman (@ekinn3) September 26, 2022

Oh was a nice man. Poor cat could have been there for very long time. — Sandra Hornbuckle (@skhornb1) September 26, 2022

Loved the cats of Istanbul. And they're everywhere! 🐈🐈‍⬛ — Brian Stalker☮️💙🇺🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇦 (@BStalk25) September 26, 2022

Where is this cat going that he needs to use the escalator?😂 Advertisement — Pam (@Pam74167560) September 27, 2022

I’m surprised the cat didn’t scratch his face off. Maybe cats in Turkey are kinder than in the UK. — 𝐹𝑜𝓇𝑒𝓋𝑒𝓇 𝐵𝑜𝓁𝑒𝓎𝓃 (@foreverboleyn__) September 27, 2022

