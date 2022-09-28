Advertisement
Edition: English
  • Viral video of cute cat on escalator
Viral video of cute cat on escalator

Articles
  • There are lots of funny and cute cat videos on the Internet.
  • A Twitter page called Yoda4ever shared the video.
  • It shows a cat climbing with ease up an escalator.
There are lots of funny and cute cat videos on the Internet. This clip of a cat trying really hard to get up an escalator adds to those cute videos. This video will make you laugh out loud for sure.

A Twitter page called Yoda4ever shared the video. It shows a cat climbing with ease up an escalator. A few seconds into the video, the cat keeps going down the escalator when it tries to go up. Later, a kind man comes along and puts the cat on the other side of the going-up escalator. It’s too funny to watch what’s going on. “Thank goodness someone helped him out,”“Good thing someone helped him out”,  says the caption.

Check out the video here:

The video has been watched more than a million times and has gotten a lot of comments. The comment section was full of funny emojis and comments from Internet users. Some people thought the cat was hilarious, and others praised the man who helped it.

As one person wrote, “Straight way to heaven” another user said, “Tom going to heaven,” referring to the famous cartoon character Tom from “Tom and Jerry.”

See more reactions below:

Read More News On
Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
