Viral video of Garba in swimming pool

Navratri is coming up soon, and people in different parts of the country are already getting ready for it. And it’s clear that Navratri wouldn’t be the same without music and dance, especially Garba and Dandiya. But have you ever seen anyone do Garba in water? If you haven’t, you’ll be amazed by this clip from Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The video from Udaipur was posted on Twitter by the media. It shows a group of men and women dancing the Garba in a swimming pool. The group can be seen dancing to the Loveyatri song Chogada Tara.

Take a look:

The video has been watched more than 17,000 times and has gotten several responses. Some people thought Garba’s performance was weird, but a lot of people on the internet only had one question: “Why?”

This is what people did:

Ths is how it starts with damaging culture n tradition under name of creativity 🙄 — Taths (@HrishiAngira) September 24, 2022

We lost our traditional way of garba soon they Wil practice on moon I guess 😕 — Jayesh Rana (@JayeshR07) September 24, 2022

Why? — Aristotle (@mmahiRawat) September 24, 2022

Darshan Raval and Asees Kaur both sang the song Chogada Tara. Darshan Raval wrote the music for it, and Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain are in the movie.

Here is the link to the song:

The nine-day Shardiya Navratri festival will begin on September 26, 2022, with the Ghadasthapana rite and end on October 5, 2022, with the Durga Visarjan. The festival honours Maa Durga and her nine forms.

