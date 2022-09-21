Viral Video: Older woman feeds her husband with love

A video of an old couple showing how much they care for each other is going viral on social media.

The man and woman are sitting on the floor together while the woman feeds and waters her husband.

The video has been watched more than 612K times and retweeted and quoted more than 5000 times.

It’s always heartwarming to see videos of love between older people. There’s something very special about couples who grow up together and stay together for their whole lives. A sweet video of an old couple showing how much they love and care for each other is going viral on social media.

In the video, the man and woman are sitting on the floor together while the woman feeds and waters her husband. IAS Dr Sumita Misra posted the video on Twitter with a heartwarming caption. The song “Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai” can be heard playing in the background, which adds to the mood of the video.

Take a look:

कोई पूछे कि प्यार क्या होता है तो बता देना प्यार इस उम्र में और यह होता है॥ pic.twitter.com/gOgFaqfJqp — Dr Sumita Misra IAS (@sumitamisra) September 18, 2022

People were moved by how much they cared about each other. Some people said they are so lucky to have each other, and others said it was real love. The video has been watched more than 612K times and retweeted and quoted more than 5000 times.

One user thanked IAS Dr. Sumita Misra and wrote, Thank you so much mam for sharing love Dekh krr goosebumps aa gaye love is everything.” Someone else said, “This is true LOVE and affection..” A third person said, “It’s Absolutely True. Love only loves. It Never Hates. It does not belong to Age Factor. The Potential Power of Love is That It can create a Ocean Of Love where Hate Dies Down in the bottom depth of Love Ocean and becomes Invisible under the Love Layers of the Love Ocean.” A fourth commented, “In life, we want such a companion who will not stay together till death.”

