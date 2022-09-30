Viral Video: Otter plays with pebble

The video depicts an otter juggling a stone while resting on its back.

If you enjoy watching videos of adorable animals, you should not miss this one. The video depicts an otter juggling a pebble while resting on its back. The footage was uploaded on Twitter by Buitengebieden. It has more than 7 million views.

The video depicts the otter supine on a bed of rocks. It did a good job of juggling the pebble. You must view the video in order to believe it.

Here is the video:

The comments area is filled with diverse responses. Everyone appeared quite amused by the animal’s balance abilities. A user remarked, “Cutie with some serious skills!”

Someone stated, “Juggling otter, so cute. This definitely has the potential to become an Olympic sport.”

See further reactions below:

Advertisement Otters are so effing cute🤗❤🥰 — Insight Peace (@insight_peace) September 29, 2022

Seals, Otters and Beavers are ridiculously cute. I just want them all to be happy and live forever. — Cyrus (@SMG64CYRUS) September 29, 2022

Juggling otter, so cute. This defenitily has potention to become an olympic sports.😍❤ — Rita van der Wal (@ClabaYkraini) September 29, 2022

Advertisement Play time — David miller (@Davidmi33503826) September 30, 2022

