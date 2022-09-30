Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Viral Video: Otter plays with pebble
Viral Video: Otter plays with pebble

Viral Video: Otter plays with pebble

Articles
Advertisement
Viral Video: Otter plays with pebble

Viral Video: Otter plays with pebble

Advertisement
  • The video depicts an otter juggling a stone while resting on its back.
  • The footage was uploaded on Twitter by Buitengebieden and has more than 7 million views.
  • The video depicts the otter supine on a bed of rocks with a pebble in front of it.
Advertisement

If you enjoy watching videos of adorable animals, you should not miss this one. The video depicts an otter juggling a pebble while resting on its back. The footage was uploaded on Twitter by Buitengebieden. It has more than 7 million views.

The video depicts the otter supine on a bed of rocks. It did a good job of juggling the pebble. You must view the video in order to believe it.

Here is the video:

The comments area is filled with diverse responses. Everyone appeared quite amused by the animal’s balance abilities. A user remarked, “Cutie with some serious skills!”

Someone stated, “Juggling otter, so cute. This definitely has the potential to become an Olympic sport.”

See further reactions below:

Advertisement

Also Read

Adorable video: Mother elephant leaves jumbo when it tantrums
Adorable video: Mother elephant leaves jumbo when it tantrums

The video was uploaded to Twitter by an IFS officer named Susanta...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Amul wishes Rishabh Pant fast recovery, calls him truly precious
Amul wishes Rishabh Pant fast recovery, calls him truly precious
Sonu Sood next film needs a
Sonu Sood next film needs a "intense, suave" villain, netizens votes
Teacher converts kids' monster drawings into toys, goes viral
Teacher converts kids' monster drawings into toys, goes viral
Mumbai Police present 'series of safety' inspired by OTT releases
Mumbai Police present 'series of safety' inspired by OTT releases
Anupam Mittal gets emotional, recalls his grandmother: Shark Tank
Anupam Mittal gets emotional, recalls his grandmother: Shark Tank
As sci-fi thriller ‘1899’ gets shelved, twitteratti's express outrage
As sci-fi thriller ‘1899’ gets shelved, twitteratti's express outrage
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story