Viral Video: Teacher removes cobra from student’s bag

A big cobra was discovered coiled up inside the bag of a young girl in India.

The incident occurred at Badoni School in Shajapurh, Madhya Pradesh.

A single bite from a cobra can be enough to kill up to twenty people.

It should go without saying that snakes are crafty creatures. They are able to conceal themselves in such a way that allows them to sneak into the most inconspicuous of places. In a situation very similar to this one, a big cobra was discovered coiled up inside the bag of a young girl.

The incident occurred at Badoni School in Shajapurh, Madhya Pradesh, when a student in Class 10 called Uma Rajak noticed something moving in her backpack. The school is located in Badoni. When she told her teacher about it, he immediately unzipped her backpack and removed all of the contents, including the books. As soon as the sack was empty, the poisonous serpent made its way out, much to the alarm of the people who were watching.

Check out the video below:

कक्षा 10 की छात्रा कु. उमा रजक के बैग से, घर से स्कूल आकर जैसे ही बैग खोला तो छात्रा को कुछ आभाष हुआ तो शिक्षक से शिकायत की, कि बस्ते में अंदर कुछ है, छात्रा के बैग को स्कूल के बाहर ले जाकर खोला तो बैग के अंदर से एक नागिन बाहर निकली, यह घटना दतिया जिले के बड़ोनी स्कूल की है। pic.twitter.com/HWKB3nktza — Karan Vashistha BJP 🇮🇳 (@Karan4BJP) September 22, 2022

Because the cobra decided not to attack the instructor as well as the girl, both of them were able to flee the situation without suffering any injuries. Notably, a single bite from a cobra can be enough to kill up to twenty people due to the potency of its venom.

