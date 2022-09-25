Advertisement
Viral Video: Ukrainian soldier plays violin on frontline

  • Video shows Moisey Bondarenko, who used to play music on the street but is now in the Ukrainian army.
  • The video has more than 226k views and a lot of comments.
  • People couldn’t stop talking about how beautiful the melody was.
Anton Gerashchenko, who works for the Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs, posted the video on Twitter. It shows Moisey Bondarenko, who used to play music on the street but is now a Ukrainian soldier. In the clip, Bondarenko is seen standing in a field and playing the violin.

It’s been months since Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, told the military to attack Ukraine. Internet users were shocked when disturbing pictures of war-torn parts of the country went viral. But despite all the bad news, social media sites also shared a number of videos that were full of hope. Now, a video of a street musician playing the violin on the front line has gone viral.

“Street musician Moisey Bondarenko, who now serves in the Army, plays his violin right on the frontlines. Just listen to how incredible it sounds!” read what it says.

Take a look:

The video has more than 226k views and a lot of comments. People couldn’t stop talking about how beautiful the melody was. In the comments, many people wrote messages of peace.

See more reactions below:

Seven months after Russia invaded Ukraine and started a war that killed thousands, displaced millions, and hurt the world economy, Kyiv started a counteroffensive this month that has helped them take back large chunks of land.

