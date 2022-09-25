Viral Video: Ukrainian soldier plays violin on frontline

Video shows Moisey Bondarenko, who used to play music on the street but is now in the Ukrainian army.

Anton Gerashchenko, who works for the Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs, posted the video on Twitter. It shows Moisey Bondarenko, who used to play music on the street but is now a Ukrainian soldier. In the clip, Bondarenko is seen standing in a field and playing the violin.

It’s been months since Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, told the military to attack Ukraine. Internet users were shocked when disturbing pictures of war-torn parts of the country went viral. But despite all the bad news, social media sites also shared a number of videos that were full of hope. Now, a video of a street musician playing the violin on the front line has gone viral.

“Street musician Moisey Bondarenko, who now serves in the Army, plays his violin right on the frontlines. Just listen to how incredible it sounds!” read what it says.

Take a look:

The video has more than 226k views and a lot of comments. People couldn’t stop talking about how beautiful the melody was. In the comments, many people wrote messages of peace.

See more reactions below:

Advertisement So beautiful. So sad. 😥Brought me to tears. I am so scared for all these young guys. It is so unfair. Stay safe. Slava Ukraine — Lapierre Luciane (@luciane5l) September 23, 2022

It is not possible to adequately express how much this made my day. Thanks for posting. — robbyraccoon 🇺🇦🍕 🇺🇸 (@robbyraccoon1) September 23, 2022

I moved listened and watching here in the safety of my home in the US. I can only imagine how inspiring it is to hear that from the dangers of the field. Thank you for sharing this! 💙💛💙💛💙 — 🇺🇦 January 6 2021 will live in infamy 🇺🇦 (@RedHatsofNedCo) September 23, 2022

Advertisement How wonderful this world could be if we focused on the good we can do, the love we can give, the life we can live — Pål Smebye (@PSmebye) September 23, 2022

What is the name of the beautiful song he is playing. Deeply moving. — 🌻Pat Roles🕉 ☮️ (@patroles) September 24, 2022

Absolutely beautiful. Absolutely haunting. Absolutely sad. That someone with this amazing talent is standing in his defenders uniform playing his music instead of being in an orchestra somewhere in Ukraine. What talent. Please survive and play again when Ukraine is free. — #Poppett. 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@rita51110) September 23, 2022

Seven months after Russia invaded Ukraine and started a war that killed thousands, displaced millions, and hurt the world economy, Kyiv started a counteroffensive this month that has helped them take back large chunks of land.

