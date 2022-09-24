Advertisement
  Virat Kohli tweets in response to Federer and Nadal's crying photos
  • Even former India captain Virat Kohli was moved by the moving scene.
  • Federer had won 20 Grand Slams.
  • Roger Federer said a sad goodbye to tennis.
Roger Federer said a sad goodbye to tennis when he lost a doubles match to Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock, which put him in a team with his long-time rival Rafa Nadal. Federer had won 20 Grand Slams. Team Europe’s pair lost to Team World at the Laver Cup in London by scores of 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 9-11.

people crying in the same picture got a lot of attention on social media. Fans have shared the touching scene along with their messages, and even the former captain of India, Virat Kohli, was moved by the moment.

Kohli posted an emotional tribute to both of them on Twitter along with the photo. “Who thought rivals can feel like this towards each other. That’s the beauty of sport. This is the most beautiful sporting picture ever for me. When your companions cry for you, you know why you’ve been able to do with your god given talent. Nothing but respect for these 2,” he wrote on Twitter.

The picture was taken right after the match, when Federer hugged Nadal, Tiafoe, and Sock, and then started crying. Federer’s last tennis match was the same one where Nadal couldn’t hold back his tears.

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) also noticed the moment and shared a GIF of the two legends crying while sitting together”How are we getting over this? @rogerfederer | @RafaelNadal | #RForever,” ATP tweeted.

Federer and Nadal are pals off the court, but intense opponents on it. Since 2000, they’ve ruled tennis.

Federer and Nadal first met at the 2004 ATP Masters 1000 in Miami. The two fought 39 more times, for a total of 40.

Nadal won 24 head-to-head matches versus Federer’s 16.

Federer retired after 103 ATP singles titles and 1,251 matches. The Swiss dominated the ATP for 310 weeks.

