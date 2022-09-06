Vulgar video posted on Tiktoker burns the world

The TikToker has been acting in ways that are inappropriate for a holy site.

Islamabad police filed an FIR against her under section 295.

TikToker got into trouble not long after the video became viral.

Advertisement

Social networking is awash with stories of a female TikToker who posted an improper video there. She was seen walking inappropriately in the Faisal Mosque on the footage. The TikToker has been acting in ways that are inappropriate for a holy site like a mosque while dressed as a Punjabi film heroine. Well, the TikToker got into trouble not long after the video became viral. View the offensive video that is located on the Faisal Mosque grounds!

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Entertainment Popcorn (@entertainment_popcorn)

Advertisement

Just after video went viral, the Islamabad police in the Margalla police station filed a FIR against the TikToker for filming the inappropriate video under section 295 of the Pakistan Penal Code for committing the “offences relating to religion” and hurting the reputation of the house of worship. After catching a glimpse of the viral footage showing the woman being seen going around a mosque, the police acted. Her head is similarly exposed, and there is no veil covering her face. It needs to be notified that at Mosques no one can enter without covering the head. This is the FIR document filed by Margalla police.

However, it’s pretty clear that the public is furious after witnessing a Tiktoker violate a house of worship merely for a little number of views or to go popular on social media. People claim that in this regard, drastic action must be taken. People claim that the sense of accountability among these so-called Tiktok stars has been completely shattered by these programmes. They are criticising Tiktoker for how we behaved in the mosque.

Also Read Courts issues warrants for witnesses’ failure to appear in TikToker murder case KARACHI: Additional District and Sessions Judge (South) Faraz Ahmed Chandio has issued...