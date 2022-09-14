Watch: Climber traversing exceedingly narrow mountain crest

On the Internet, there are some videos that won’t simply be entertaining to watch; they might also make you feel a little uneasy. One such video was recently shared on Instagram. It depicts a climber traversing an exceedingly narrow mountain crest. The heart-stopping footage may cause your jaw to drop as well.

Leland Nisky, a professional climber and guide, shared the video on his Instagram page. “I love me some super exposed thin ridge climbing! Got out to the Boston Basin a couple days ago, I’m constantly amazed by all the incredible areas around the cascades. So many little mountain ranges, and new places to explore. It’s all just like one giant playground,” he wrote beside the video.

View the video that depicts his incredible experience here:

Recently, the video was published. The video has received over 24,000 views since it was shared. People have also commented on the share.

“What the hell happened?” I’m glad you got through this safely. “Amazing,” said one Instagram user. “Excellent,” said another. “I just did this a few of weeks ago. What an incredible experience,” said a third. “That looks like it could snap at any minute.” “Wow,” wrote a fourth. What are your opinions on the video?

