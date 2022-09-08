Watch: Adorable Golden Retriever dog goes about performing ‘useful’ tasks

The video was uploaded on the Instagram.

It has now received over 2.59 lakh likes.

There is a specific incidence of the dog making a hilarious face.

This video will come as no surprise to anyone who owns pets or has a general understanding of how they act. It shows how an adorable Golden Retriever dog goes about performing numerous ‘useful’ tasks around the house for his human. And, as one might expect, the things that this dog does frequently wind up being more of a problem than what would have aided his person. The video shows various things, such as how the dog helps his human ‘decorate the house,’ however it is actually a sample of him standing beside the mess he has made. There are several such examples of this type that will make you laugh out loud. “He’s a helpful dog,” the caption says.

There is a specific incidence of the dog making a hilarious face while attempting to assist his human while cooking. The video was uploaded on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog and his person, who go by the names Johnathan and Teddy. They have over 3.15 lakh followers that look forward to posts of the doggo and its daily escapades, including images and videos.

This video, which was posted on August 14, has now received over 2.59 lakh likes.

“Honestly, the theatre needs a little decorating,” a user on Instagram said. “That last clip made me laugh because it was so accurate. What’s with golden pulling everything to shreds and ripping out all the fluff? “a second replied “His expression during the cooking clip,” a third commented.

