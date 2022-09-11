Watch: Beagle dog performs Bhangra dance alongside its owner

Video has gained popularity on Instagram.

It has earned over 82,000 likes.

How a Beagle ends up doing some Bhangra?

The manner in which humans and their dogs spend quality time together are typically entertaining to many people who adore animals. This video, which was published on Instagram and has since gained popularity, shows how a Beagle ends up doing some Bhangra, or at least tries to, with its owner. It was uploaded on the Instagram page, a furry ball. It has nearly 3,000 followers on its Facebook page, where it posts regular videos and images of its everyday exploits.

“Bhangra time, getting ready for the wedding of the year,” reads the description accompanying this cute video of the pet Beagle puppy. And there’s a strong possibility you’ll want to not only tap your foot, but also join this adorable tiny munchkin and its human in their viral Bhangra performance.

This video, which was posted on August 25, has currently earned over 82,000 likes. And the figures are just getting worse.

“Very so so sweet Beagle boy,” one Instagram user said. Another person commented, “Awesome.” “This is really cute,” said a third.

