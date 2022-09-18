Watch: Cat reaches up to the woman on the floor above it with a bag

The kitty glances up at a woman standing on the floor above it.

Cat standing on balcony ledge with pet bag in front of it.

The video concludes with the woman picking up the bag.

Advertisement

A charming kitten video shared on Instagram is capturing people’s attention. The video depicts a human assisting a cat in ‘climbing’ the floor above it. The video, which was originally posted on TikTok, gained popularity after being re-shared on Instagram. There’s a chance that this delightful clip will brighten your Saturday.

The video, which was posted on the Instagram page is fascinating to watch. The video shows a cat standing on a balcony ledge with a pet bag in front of it. Within a few moments, the kitty glances up at a woman standing on the floor above it and walks up to the bag to sit inside it. The video concludes with the woman picking up the bag containing the cat and glancing at the human. The caption for the video reads, “This kitty was ready to go home,”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Nextdoor (@nextdoor)

Advertisement

The video was posted approximately few hours ago. The video has had over 35,000 views since it was shared, and the number is growing. The post has nearly 2,300 likes and is still growing. People have left a variety of remarks in response to the video.

“Adorable,” one Instagram user commented. “This is so lovely omg,” another person said. “Cool. It lives upstairs in an apartment but is an indoor/outdoor cat. Perfect. “Great concept,” said a third. “The look up,” a fourth said. “I like how the cat keeps looking up at its owner.” “So cute!” said a fifth.

Also Read Watch: Leopard hides and monitors jackal hunting birds while leaping to get it A leopard is seen waiting calmly to ambush a jackal who is...