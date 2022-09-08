Advertisement
Edition: English
  Watch: Cat reacting to its owner's blinked eyelashes brushing across his toes
Articles
  • The video was originally posted on an Instagram.
  • It caught people’s attention after it was re-shared.
  • It has received over 7.5 lakhs of likes.
Pet babies frequently respond dramatically to their pet parents’ smallest behaviors. Like this cat, who shifted his sleeping posture after his pet dad’s eyelashes brushed against his toes as he blinked. It is one of those videos that will make you laugh out loud.

The video, which was originally posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the cat Ramy, caught people’s attention after it was re-shared by another page. “Well, why would you blink on his toe in the first place?” they commented before uploading the video.

“He’s so dramatic, I blinked and my eyelash brushing his toe made him fling his paw and flip his entire body around.” a text insert reads at the start of the amusing footage. The video shows the pet doing exactly that.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Cats Doing Things (@catsdoingthings)

The video was uploaded roughly 14 hours ago. The video has received over 7.5 lakh likes since it was shared, and the figure is still growing. People have also left a variety of comments in response to the share.

“I WAS EXPECTING A SLAP, BUT THIS WILL DO,” one Instagram user joked. “How dare your eyelash brush on my paw,” said another. “It is not your responsibility to move. “You are merely to be used as a prop!” said a third. “Lmfao the look the cat gave him before turning,” a fourth person wrote.

