Watch: Cat’s excitement is uncalculatable when she meets her bestie

Cat Mando’s best friend Mookie moved away, but the two were reunited.

In the video, Mando runs up to Mookie and gives it a big hug.

More than 3.6 million people have seen the video since it was posted.

Do you need some feel-good reading material to get you through a rough patch? Are you looking for videos of cats being cute pets? If you answered yes to any of the above questions, stop looking. Here’s a cute video that has gone viral on social media of two best friends cats getting back together. The cute video is likely to give you a much-needed boost of endorphins and make you smile.

The video was posted on Instagram by a page for the cat Mando and his pet parent, Steven, with the caption, “Mando’s best friend recently moved away, but they were reunited. Mando and Mookie forever.” It also has a number of hashtags with it, like #catreunion, #cutecats, and #cat. In the cute reunion video, a happy Mando runs up to its best friend Mookie and gives it a big hug. You can also see Mando kissing Mookie.

More than 3.6 million people have seen the video since it was posted on Instagram four days ago. It has also been liked millions of times and commented on thousands of times.

A remark on an Instagram post said, “Mando literally went to embrace his closest pal.” “When you act like you can’t wait to see your friend, but that friend doesn’t care,” wrote someone else with a laughing face. “Oh my goshhhh!!! MANDO RAN TO MOOKIE! “How cute!” wrote a third. “Mando is so in love with Mookie,” said a fourth.

