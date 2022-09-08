Advertisement
Watch: Cat’s initial reaction to seeing balloon is cutest thing

Articles
If you have pets or are familiar to the type of behavior they are known to exhibit, movies like this one will not surprise you. Regardless of whether that is the truth, you will find this cat video that was just uploaded on Instagram to be pretty amusing and entertaining to watch. It begins with a cute little kitten seeing a balloon for the first time in his life. Naturally, the lovely pet cat is intrigued by this novel object and communicates his interest in the sweetest way possible. And it’s for this reason that netizens have been going ‘aww’ and watching this cat video on loop.

This video’s Instagram page is dedicated to the cat featured in the video. Uno is the name of the cat, and he has black fur on his body. On his Instagram page, you can view various images and videos that demonstrate what the cat is up to on a daily basis. He has nearly 96,500 followers and is frequently up to the sweetest things, like as learning what a balloon is.

 

The cat video was posted on Instagram on August 29 and currently has over 3.53 lakh likes. The video has also received a number of comments.

“My cat hated my bday balloon lol,” one Instagram user wrote. “The face you made,” another person said to Uno. “We need a part two,” a third person suggested.

