Watch: Dad gave little infant football & goalpost with no plans

As a result, many parents introduce their kids to a wide variety of activities in the hopes that at least one of them will stick. But this one dad has taken it to a whole new level, as shown by an Instagram video that shows his child growing up from a little baby to a toddler in short clips. But that’s not all. One gets to see how this dad got his little baby son a football and a goalpost with no other plans and just put the ball in front of his legs when he was a baby and didn’t even know what he was doing.

But as the child got older, he realized that this ball goes into the goalpost, and he got better at it over time. The caption for this video, which has gone viral on the social media platform, says “To be continued.” The dad’s Instagram page, which is called Luca Read and has more than 2,000 followers, has the video.

Since it was posted on September 4, this video has gotten over 7.87 million likes.

A top comment says, “A champion was made.” “Ronaldo has been very quiet since this came out,” said a funny post from someone else. “Wow,” said a third person.

