Watch: Dad who gets up before his kids does this beautiful thing every day

How he created a brand-new custom to bring his children joy.

It has nearly 55,000 views.

The video is being reposted on other social media websites.

Advertisement

Instagram users are loving a video of a loving father. The video showed how one father created a brand-new custom to bring his children joy. The footage of Kim, an Instagram user, was posted on her personal profile.

She noted in the caption of the video, “thing” with your kids,” is never too late. The sweet video starts out with a text insert that reads, “My husband isn’t able to help me get the kids ready for school each morning. He doesn’t even get to say good morning to them.” The dad is then shown getting ready in the following scene. The actions he takes before leaving for work are seen in the following segment of the video. It turns out that he does this to surprise the youngsters by drawing pictures on their lunch napkins. The movie also illustrates how eagerly the kids anticipate their father’s napkin art.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kim (@_perfectlyimperfectfamily_)

Advertisement

Two days ago, the video was shared. It has nearly 55,000 views after being posted, and counting. Additionally, the video is being reposted on other social media websites. Additionally, the great post has received close to 3,400 likes. To express their gratitude, people left remarks that were overflowing with affection.

“I really adore this and was over the moon to see this video! I do the same exact thing with my kid; she enjoys showing them to her friends and anticipates getting new pictures every day,” an Instagram user wrote. Another person thanked, “Beautiful very beautiful.. thank you for sharing.” Another added, “How sweet.” I’m crying,” a fourth person said. A fifth person added, “This is very sweet and he is really amazing!!!”

Also Read Watch: Woman skipping to the song Kala Chashma gone viral Netizens are astounded by a woman's jump-rope performance on Kala Chashma. The...