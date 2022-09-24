Watch: Deer leaping over an automobile went viral

Michigan’s Fifth District tweeted the video.

It was shared with the #DeerLeapsOverCar.

They also told people what to do if they see a deer or a group of deer crossing the road.

The hashtag #DeerLeapsOverCar was used at the beginning of the post by the department. Then they added what happened. “Fall has arrived, with that comes the infamous increase of [deer] crossings. Watch here as Tpr. Anderson encounters a small herd and uses quick braking to avoid contact,” they said. They also told people what to do if they see a deer or a group of deer crossing the road. “Remember, if a deer crosses your path, slow down slowly, keep going straight, and don’t swerve,” they said.

Fall has arrived,🍁with that comes the infamous increase of 🦌crossings. Watch here as Tpr. Anderson encounters a small herd & uses quick braking to avoid contact. Reminder: If deer cross your path – apply controlled braking; steer straight; don’t swerve. pic.twitter.com/5NtQ6KBe5o Advertisement — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) September 22, 2022

The video has been up for two days. Since it was shared, the video has been watched more than 2,600 times and is still going. Nearly 100 people have also liked the post. People have also shared different comments about the video. Some people were also funny in their responses to the clip.

A Twitter user joked, “That was a pretty impressive jump by the deer to jump the car. The other deer crossing the road probably thought, ‘Geez, what a showoff,'” “We won’t talk about how that deer just jumped over the car,” wrote someone else. “Thank you for sharing,” said a third person.