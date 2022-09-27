Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Watch: Dog and tortoise have become fast friends
Watch: Dog and tortoise have become fast friends

Watch: Dog and tortoise have become fast friends

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Dog and tortoise have become fast friends

Watch: Dog and tortoise have become fast friends

Advertisement
  • A video of a dog and tortoise has gone viral on Instagram.
  • The video has been watched more than 3,250,000 times.
  • Skippy the dog and Tilly the tortoise have become fast friends.
Advertisement

Instagram is buzzing with positive energy thanks to a touching video of a dog and a tortoise who have become fast friends. It’s the kind of video that might make you happy, too. The video was first posted on an Instagram page for the dog and the tortoise. But when it was shared again by another Instagram page, it got people’s attention.

The video has a caption that says, “We’re big fans of Skippy’s wiggles and his adorable friendship with Tilly G The Tortoise,”   At the beginning of the video, Tilly is eating a flower, and Skippy is trying to get her attention.
Few hours have passed since the video was first uploaded to the internet. Since it was posted, the video has been watched more than 3,250,000 times, and that number keeps going up. The post has also been liked by close to 16,000 people. People wrote different things in response to the video.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by DogsOf // Great Pet Living (@dogsofinstagram)

Advertisement

Someone on Instagram wrote what they thought the dog was thinking: “COME ON, LET’S PLAY!!!!” “So cute,” said someone else. “Oh, yes, they are so cute!” said a third person. “Aww, I really love this,” said a fourth. “For me, it’s the incredibly happy tail wag,” wrote a fifth. How do you feel about the video?

Also Read

Watch: Dog calmly going to her pet mom & giving her warm hugs
Watch: Dog calmly going to her pet mom & giving her warm hugs

The video shows the dog calmly going to her pet mom and...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Anand Mahindra set resolutions in 2023 due to negative space art
Anand Mahindra set resolutions in 2023 due to negative space art
5 of the most anticipated movies of 2023
5 of the most anticipated movies of 2023
Twitter 'Doomed' New Year's Resolutions are Memes
Twitter 'Doomed' New Year's Resolutions are Memes
Scientists bounced radio waves off 500-foot rock to help Earth
Scientists bounced radio waves off 500-foot rock to help Earth
Unannounced South Korean rocket launch sparks public UFO fear
Unannounced South Korean rocket launch sparks public UFO fear
Lord Bobby: Do this at 11:58 tonight for a Hopeful star of 2023
Lord Bobby: Do this at 11:58 tonight for a Hopeful star of 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story