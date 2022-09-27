Watch: Dog and tortoise have become fast friends

A video of a dog and tortoise has gone viral on Instagram.

The video has been watched more than 3,250,000 times.

Skippy the dog and Tilly the tortoise have become fast friends.

Instagram is buzzing with positive energy thanks to a touching video of a dog and a tortoise who have become fast friends. It’s the kind of video that might make you happy, too. The video was first posted on an Instagram page for the dog and the tortoise. But when it was shared again by another Instagram page, it got people’s attention.

The video has a caption that says, “We’re big fans of Skippy’s wiggles and his adorable friendship with Tilly G The Tortoise,” At the beginning of the video, Tilly is eating a flower, and Skippy is trying to get her attention.

Few hours have passed since the video was first uploaded to the internet. Since it was posted, the video has been watched more than 3,250,000 times, and that number keeps going up. The post has also been liked by close to 16,000 people. People wrote different things in response to the video.

Someone on Instagram wrote what they thought the dog was thinking: “COME ON, LET’S PLAY!!!!” “So cute,” said someone else. “Oh, yes, they are so cute!” said a third person. “Aww, I really love this,” said a fourth. “For me, it’s the incredibly happy tail wag,” wrote a fifth. How do you feel about the video?

